During counterfeit raids, stores were shut down and cops seized a large amount of merchandise.

Two businesses have been shut down after cops discovered a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes.

Youths loitered about a number of stores in the Orford Lane area, causing irritation and disorder to Warrington residents during the last year.

Multiple reports have been received by Cheshire Police of minors attempting to coerce residents into purchasing cigarettes.

Adults and young people in the street have also been accused of risky parking and anti-social behavior.

Two of the establishments, One Stop Shop and Warrington Mini Market, were raided by officers from Warrington Problem Solving Team on Tuesday, November 16.

The operations resulted in the seizure of around 1,800 counterfeit cigarettes and 50 packets of counterfeit tobacco.

The establishments were given 48-hour closure notices following the searches, and Warrington Magistrates’ Court approved an application for three-month closure orders against both stores under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 on Thursday, November 18.

“In total, we have now closed down six stores in the Orford Lane area due to their involvement in criminal operations,” said Inspector Danny Haddock of Warrington Local Policing Unit (LPU).

“This included complaints of young people harassing people in convenience stores to acquire tobacco items and verbally insulting those who refused.” Due to the large number of people visiting the shop, we’ve also experienced groups of individuals loitering around it and dangerous parking on the road.

“These closure orders are part of our ongoing efforts to combat anti-social and criminal behavior in the Orford Lane area, which has previously resulted in the closure of certain businesses and the desire of some people to relocate.”

“People who live and work in the vicinity should not have to put up with such behavior that degrades their quality of life.”

“The latest closure orders make it illegal for anyone to be at the One Stop Shop (160 Orford Lane) or Warrington Mini Market (123 Orford Lane) for the next three months, and we will continue to take action against those who engage in criminal activity and fuel anti-social behaviour in our communities,” said a spokesperson.

“Behavior like this will not be allowed at Warrington.””

