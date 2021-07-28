During Burial, a Dead Man ‘Moves And Breathes;’ Funeral Service Is Disrupted

After a few mourners reported the deceased’s body looked to be “moving” and “breathing,” a funeral ritual in Egypt had to be called off in the middle. The body was returned to the hospital after chaotic circumstances.

According to Gulf Today, the unusual incident occurred in the Egyptian city of Idku on Monday.

Ahmed P A’s friends and relatives detected a “breathing sound” emanating from the casket as they gathered for his burial prayer. Following this, some people requested that the coffin’s shroud be removed immediately. Some people stated they saw the man’s feet move at that point.

After a few people stated the man did not die and was in a coma, the solemn mood of the burial gave way to fear. Others, on the other hand, were opposed to the body being buried, believing it would be disrespectful to the deceased. The man’s relatives, on the other hand, chose to transport him to the hospital.

Someone filmed video of people shouting, which went popular on social media.

Doctors confirmed his death after returning the body to a government hospital for re-examination. It was either an illusion or cadaveric spasm, an uncommon sort of muscular stiffness that lasts into the time of rigor mortis, according to medical officials.

Despite the doctors’ confirmation of death, the relatives sought a second opinion and sent the body to a private hospital. The body was returned to the cemetery after receiving the same verdict there. The funeral prayer was said once again, and the body was laid to rest.

A COVID-19-infected woman who had been certified dead awoke minutes before her cremation in another incidence. When the 76-year-old woman’s family transported her to a cremation in Baramati, Maharashtra, in western India, they discovered her alive. Shakuntala Gaikwad, the victim, had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior and was placed in home isolation. Her symptoms worsened, so her family drove her to the hospital in an ambulance, but they were having trouble finding a bed for her. Gaikwad passed out and was pronounced dead by the ambulance crew.