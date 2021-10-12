During breeding season, four large snakes were removed from a home; the rescue was seen on camera.

In two days, an Australian snake catcher safely retrieved four massive pythons from a residence and returned them into the wild.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Tuesday.

McKenzie said that he has been to the Buderim residence several times in the last few days in response to reports of snake sightings.

“With it being breeding season, we’re getting called out to many snakes at one residence on a regular basis,” he wrote.

McKenzie claims to have removed four carpet pythons from the house in two days. The snake catcher retrieved a male and a female carpet python about to mate on the top of the deck the same day, according to the footage of the rescue.

Another python is seen writhing on a chair on the same deck later in the clip. In the video, McKenzie claims the snake is “active and on the lookout” for a female.

He states in the video, “He knows there was a female here,” before catching the lizard with his bare hands and placing it in a bag.

The snake catcher later arrives at the same house after receiving a call that a large snake had been discovered in the garden. He securely removes the “beautiful” snake and releases it into the wild in the video.

“Every week, we catch a large number of Carpet Pythons, yet it never gets old. That’s a really nice snake!” McKenzie said in the Facebook caption that accompanied the video.

Joshua Castle, an Australian snake catcher, spoke to the International Business Times last year about why snakes end up in strange areas including beds, kitchens, and toilets.

“Smaller species are frequently brought inside by cats, whereas larger species enter by accident through cat/dog doors and/or flyscreen holes as a result of temperature changes. They may need to cool off inside on tiles since it is too hot outside “IBT received a statement from Castle.

“They also get access through unlocked doors and windows that have been left open for longer than necessary. Some snakes can slither up your toilet/sink/shower pipes by accident; they were either hunting for water or got into a fight with a cat and bolted into the sewerage “Added he.