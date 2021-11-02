During Australia’s bushfires, a Hero Dog was honored with a trophy for rescuing over 100 koalas.

A dog who saved over 100 koalas during last year’s bushfires in Australia has been honored with a gold medal for his bravery.

Last year, Bear the Australian koolie excelled as a rescue dog, saving dozens of koalas from the devastating Black Summer bushfires.

Bear, 6, received the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s (IFAW) special commendation award for his services during a ceremony in the United Kingdom’s House of Lords last month.

Bear appeared via video link at the Animal Action Awards with handler Dr. Romane Cristescu of the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) to accept appreciation for his achievements.

“We believe Bear deserves this honor. He’s been such a good boy in assisting us in finding and rescuing many koalas, especially during the bushfires, but he works all year to assist us in our mission to provide a better and safer environment for koalas “According to 9News, Cristescu stated.

“We’ll give Bear more pats and extra play for his award,” she added.

Dr. Cristescu said in a USC press release on October 26: “In conjunction with IFAW, Bear and our team are researching the effects of the 2019-20 bushfires on koala health and habitat density.

"Bear also has a day job locating koalas for welfare rescue missions, which he does in partnership with local rescue organisations. As part of the Detection Dogs for Conservation's other research efforts, he is always willing to lend a paw in the search for koalas."