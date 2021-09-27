During appendicitis surgery, doctors remove 23 magnets from a 6-year-body. old’s

A team of surgeons in the United Kingdom removed 23 magnets from the body of a 6-year-old child who swallowed them while duplicating TikTok videos.

Tanith, the young lady, brought the magnets home from school to make gems for her doll. According to Wales Online, she then began inserting them in her mouth while replicating tongue piercings she had seen in TikTok videos.

Tanith later suffered stomach pains and vomited for two days before being taken to the hospital by her family. Doctors diagnosed her with appendicitis and advised her family that she needed emergency surgery.

During surgery, however, the surgeons discovered a string of magnets in the girl’s colon. The magnets were successfully removed by the surgeons.

According to Costa Healy, a consultant pediatric surgeon, the magnets can inflict life-altering injuries and even death.

“We get there in time to save them the vast majority of the time,” Healy told the publication, “but if I were a parent with these types of magnets in the house, I’d be getting rid of them.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother warned other parents about the hazards of allowing their children to play with magnets: “I want to warn parents about the dangers of allowing their children to play with magnets.” I’d want to emphasize how deadly these magnets are,” the BBC stated.

“She’s had significant surgery, which has been difficult for her, and she has a 10-centimeter scar. It could have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been for the fact that there was no permanent harm. She continued, “We were looking into the prospect of her needing a stoma.”

The young lady was released from the hospital and was recuperating at home.

Eight little magnetic balls were extracted from a toddler’s stomach by a team of physicians in a Dubai hospital last year. When the parents of the 1-year-old child saw that she wasn’t feeling well, they took her to the hospital. The toddler had consumed eight magnetic balls, according to tests. The balls were removed during an emergency operation.