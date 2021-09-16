During anti-landing drills, the Taiwanese Air Force expels Chinese warplanes.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese armed forces conducted anti-landing maneuvers as part of their largest annual exercise, and said they intercepted a fleet of nine military aircraft that took off from coastal China and flew sorties near the island.

As they approached the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force tasked combat air patrols and issued radio warnings to approaching People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes, which were also tracked with surface-to-air missile systems, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

An ADIZ is a category of airspace that extends beyond a country’s territorial airspace and is frequently used to seek advanced identification of foreign civil and military aircraft. It was also declared by neighboring China, Japan, and South Korea.

It isn’t governed by international law.

Six J-16 attack fighters, one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, one Y-8 reconnaissance variant, and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were among the PLA formation, according to Taipei.

Every day this month, with the exception of September 2, Taiwan’s defense ministry has reported ADIZ incursions 14 times.

With only three and a half months left in 2021, the near-daily “gray-zone” operations have already surpassed last year’s estimate of roughly 380 total ADIZ violations—once thought to be the most worrying escalation in the three decades since the mid-1990s’ Third Taiwan Strait Crisis.

1 out of 6

srcset=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 0px)” sizes=“400px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 0px)” sizes=“400px”

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1895300/taiwan-intercepts-china-warplanes-during-ongoing-exercises.webp?w=400&f=60f32660a23a73c4d7c772f995cf36fc. This is a condensed version of the information.