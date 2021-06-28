During an off-road race in Mexico, the creator of the reality TV show Cops died.

According to a family spokesman, John Langley, the creator of the long-running TV series Cops, died during a road race in Mexico.

Pam Golum said the 78-year-old died of an apparent heart attack in Baja on Saturday during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road competition.

When it premiered in 1989, Cops was one of the earliest reality shows, and it went on to become an institution over the course of 32 seasons. Langley and his co-producer Malcolm Barbour had been working on the concept for years before finding a place for it on the nascent Fox network.

The show was known for accompanying cops on long, dull nights in patrol cars or in fevered foot pursuits, from deputies in the Deep South to policemen from big metropolis police agencies.

Its eccentricities, which included frequently shirtless suspects and the reggae theme song Bad Boys, provided frequent fodder for stand-up comedians and were frequently mentioned in films, TV series, and songs.

It aired on Fox until 2013, when it was taken up by Viacom’s Spike TV, which was then renamed as the Paramount Network.

Last year, after worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, it was permanently withdrawn from the air by Paramount due to what was perceived as a prejudiced, pro-police attitude.

Some versions of the show are still broadcast in syndication around the world.

Langley grew up in Los Angeles after being born in Oklahoma City. In the early 1960s, he served in the US Army after graduating from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

He has worked as a producer on the non-fiction series Jail, Vegas Strip, and Anatomy Of A Crime, as well as the 2009 feature Brooklyn’s Finest, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Richard Gere and Don Cheadle.

He was an avid off-road racer who participated in events like the one on Saturday on a regular basis.

Morgan, his son and producing partner, who runs Langley Productions, is survived by another son, Zak; two daughters, Sara Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair; wife Maggie, and seven grandchildren.