During an EncroChat raid at the suspect’s house, Rolex and Cartier watches were seized.

When EncroChat police raided a suspected dealer’s residence, they discovered Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, and thousands of dollars in cash.

The 34-year-old was present when police arrived at the Crosby home just after 5 a.m. today.

The raid was part of Merseyside Police’s participation in Operation Venetic, a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat, in which offenders used and concealed code names.

“High-value Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, and several thousand pounds in cash” were recovered in the raid this morning, police said, “as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs supply in Merseyside and beyond.”

“Officers arrived to the residence of a 34-year-old Crosby man at 5.20 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, and possession of criminal property,” the spokesperson stated.

The arrest comes just over a year after Operation Venetic and the demise of Encrochat made headlines.

“Since then, we have arrested over 130 people, charged 107 people, and seen 31 people convicted to a total of 366 years in jail,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Four loaded firearms and ammunition, £1.7 million in cash, and 72 kilograms of cocaine and heroin were seized.”

Police apprehended a man this morning and took him into custody for questioning.

European law enforcement agencies collaborated with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which was backed up by police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units across the UK.

“The arrest yesterday is another wonderful outcome for Operation Venetic and illustrates that, while a lot has been accomplished so far, with dozens of criminals incarcerated and narcotics and cash confiscated, our work to disrupt drug dealing continues,” said Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson.

“These criminals may have thought that using Encrochat would help them dodge justice, but we have officers working around the clock on the streets and behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence that will inevitably lead to an early morning call.

“We will continue to explore opportunities to take action in collaboration with other forces, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and the National Crime Agency. The summary comes to a close.