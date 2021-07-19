During an attack at Albert Dock, a teen kid was stabbed in the skull.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday night, the 15-year-old was assaulted by a gang of five other guys before being brought to the hospital.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and a wide cordon was erected as cops dealt with the incident, which occurred while a dispersal order was in effect.

Merseyside Police said the boy’s injuries were not judged to be significant after he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“An inquiry is underway following an incident near the huge wheel by the Albert Dock this evening (Monday, July 19), in which a 15-year-old lad received two cuts to his head,” the force said in a statement.

“At around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing. The victim is thought to have been assaulted by a group of about five adolescents who subsequently fled.

“One of the individuals, according to the victim, was armed with a knife.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

At the height of the incident, 16 police vehicles and one ambulance were on the scene.

Just after 10 p.m., a sniffer dog was observed searching the area that had been roped off by police.

Following disturbances at the Wild Shore water park, cops set up a dispersal zone just hours before the kid was attacked.

Hundreds of teens were observed gathering in the vicinity before the incident, according to witnesses, although most were moved on by police a short time later.

A 16-year-old Walton boy was detained earlier in the night following accusations of a big group of minors frightening employees and parents at the Wild Shore water park and pushing little children into the water.

Further reports said that the group had gone towards the M&S Arena and that a brawl had erupted, with some reports claiming that some of those participating were armed with knives.

“The behavior we have seen this evening is appalling,” said Acting Chief Inspector Geoff Stewart.

