During an argument, a mother and daughter are accused of fatally stabbing a Maryland man.

Cheryl Wright, 49, and Jasmine Wright, 31, stabbed 68-year-old Daniel Gregory Thompson around 1.30 a.m. on Oct. 15 at a home on W. Forest Road in Kentland, according to Prince George’s County Police. Thompson was dating Cheryl at the time of the fatal stabbing, according to police.

Thompson was brought to the hospital after the incident and died two days later on October 17, according to WUSA9. The cause of the quarrel was not revealed.

According to the WJLA, Cheryl was in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, while Jasmine was held in Washington, DC, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

On Monday, both the mother and the daughter were charged with first- and second-degree murder. Officials stated that more charges could be added.

According to a WJLA report, Prince George’s County had 44 homicides in April 2021, up from 22 the previous year.

According to Deputy Chief Tony Schartner, conflicts and arguments have increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. He went on to say that individuals were turning to lethal weapons to address their problems.

Schartner told WJLA, “We’ve witnessed an almost 100 percent increase in arguments and disputes.” “We won’t know the full extent of the pandemic’s consequences for years, but it undoubtedly plays a role.” Dr. Joseph Richardson of the University of Maryland, who researches gun violence, said that in high-crime neighborhoods, people’s fear of the police plays a crucial role, leading to their taking matters into their own hands. The rising unemployment rate and people spending more time at home exacerbate the problems. Richard told the site, “I definitely think it’s a public health crisis.”

People with information about Thompson’s death are asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. Tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” smartphone app to remain anonymous. 21-0047326 is the case number.