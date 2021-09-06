During an argument, a 13-year-old allegedly stones a friend to death, and the victim’s body is discovered in 11 pieces.

An 11-year-old boy’s body was discovered in 11 pieces in India after his 13-year-old friend allegedly bludgeoned him to death with a stone following a money dispute.

According to Latestly, authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state questioned the 13-year-old kid on Friday after receiving a tip about his involvement in the victim’s murder.

During questioning, the adolescent admitted to killing his friend, Subbi. He admitted to the officers that he had borrowed $0.82 from the deceased a few months ago but had failed to repay it.

“I received money from my family members to purchase various items for my home. I gambled away the money with Subbi and other buddies. According to India Today, the accused alleged, “I became worried after losing the money and borrowed it from Subbi.”

Subbi confronted him last week and wanted his money back. This led to a fight between the two, during which the victim allegedly began abusing the 13-year-old and led him into the woods.

“When I dragged Subbi to the forest and started fighting with him, he was abusing me. When he picked up a stone lying nearby to kill me, I knocked him down. I took the same stone and slammed it into his head, knocking him out and causing blood to flow from his head,” he explained.

The accused observed Subbi was breathing after the attack, but instead of trying to save him, he placed him in a bush and fled the scene.

“I put the stone down the drain and went home,” he added, adding that he rinsed the blood from his clothes with water from the same drain.

Subbi died as a result of her injuries. The accused took the officers to the spot where he dumped Subbi after confessing to the crime. After wild animals lacerated the boy’s body, investigators discovered it in 11 pieces.

Following a dispute over a video game, a 13-year-old kid in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand allegedly killed his same-aged neighbor earlier this year.