During an anti-vaccine protest in London’s Parliament Square, police suffer minor injuries.

During “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square, police officers suffered “minor injuries.”

The officers were hurt while attempting to guide a police motorcycle through the area at around 12.30 p.m. today (Saturday), according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

On social media, video footage from the protest shows jostling between police and demonstrators.

Later, around 3 p.m., a number of protesters gathered outside a Regent Street business, according to police.

They started “hurling abuse” at customers inside and egging the shop until police arrived and put an end to the situation.

There were no injuries recorded.

A second incident occurred about 4 p.m., when officers on Whitehall were pelted with beer cans and a flare.

Officers were also exposed to “abuse and physical assault” elsewhere on Whitehall, according to the force, resulting in several additional officers suffering minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, according to the Met.