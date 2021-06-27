During an anti-lockdown rally, tennis balls were hurled at Parliament.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protestors threw tennis balls at Parliament and Downing Street during a rally in central London.

On Saturday, chanting and whistling throngs marched from the city center to Parliament Square, holding placards.

Hundreds of tennis balls were thrown over the gates around the Houses of Parliament, some containing protest messages.

Outside Downing Street, protesters tossed tennis balls and flares, with some chanting “shame on you” and pointing to Number 10, followed by booing.

“They have small messages on them,” one man, who did not want to be identified, said when asked why demonstrators were tossing tennis balls. The majority of them are unpleasant.”

Many of the protesters wore no masks and carried placards with anti-vaccine and anti-restrictions themes, while others waved flags.

“The major reason I’m here is because I believe this lockdown has come at the expense of our liberty and rights,” Iain McCausland, who traveled to London from Devon, said.

“We have the right to gather, to travel, and to work. Everyone here, including myself, is furious with the government.”

Kayleigh Brooke, 29, from Manchester, has been sleeping on Clapham Common in south London for four weeks in protest of the vaccine distribution.

“We want the Coronavirus Act 2020 repealed, and we will continue to protest until it is,” she stated.

“I’m on the march because I believe the government is overreaching and its response to a danger has gone far beyond what’s necessary,” a guy named Gareth, 29, from Walthamstow, north-east London, said.