During an anti-lockdown rally, 14 police officers were hurt and 14 people were arrested.

During an anti-lockdown rally in downtown London, three police officers were hurt and 14 people were arrested.

On Twitter, the Metropolitan Police reported that a rally in Westminster on Monday afternoon resulted in traffic being backed up and people becoming “obstructive and violent” to officers.

The force stated that officers, including mounted branch units, had been dispatched to deal with demonstrations in Parliament Square and throughout Whitehall, as well as a mob forming on Bridge Street.

The agency later stated 14 people were detained “for a variety of offenses, including impeding the highway, public order offenses, assaulting an emergency service personnel, and breaching bail conditions,” according to a statement.

Three police officers were injured, however the injuries were described as “not serious.”

The protest comes on the day that limits on Covid-19 were set to be relaxed in England, but the government postponed it for up to four weeks due to concerns over the Delta form.

“Throughout the day, police worked hard to minimize disturbance to the Westminster community and to keep traffic and public transportation moving,” the Met said in a statement.

“Despite this, a number of demonstrators blocked highways or were confrontational to police forces.

“A number of officers will be on patrol throughout Westminster throughout the evening as part of the policing operation.

“Those who continue to congregate are asked to follow government restrictions in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.”