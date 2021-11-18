During an altercation with a neighbor, an Alabama man shoots his ex-girlfriend in the buttocks.

On Tuesday, an Alabama man was arrested for reportedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the buttocks, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Aug. 19, when St. Paul police were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. According to KSTP-TV, detectives arrived at the site to find a vehicle riddled with gunfire and expended 9mm casings on the ground nearby, according to a criminal complaint.

A 23-year-old lady was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Fredrick Dewayne Davis, 30, had shot her when they spoke with her at the hospital.

Davis approached the victim and started shooting at one of the guys while she was drinking with her neighbors on a veranda, according to the victim. Davis shot the victim as well when she attempted to leave. The female victim told Davis, “Don’t shoot,” according to a witness, but Davis fired at close range and she fell to the ground. Her left buttock was pierced by the bullet, which exited through her right leg. The woman was admitted to the hospital after her pelvic bone was cracked and she needed surgery to remove her bladder.

According to the victim, she stayed with Davis for a few days before asking him to leave in August.

Davis accused the male victim of stealing drugs and shot him while he was in his car, according to the male victim, who was not harmed.

According to KTSP-TV, Davis was charged with one count of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm and another count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He is being jailed on a $250,000 bail.

Following an argument, a man in New York was arrested in August 2019 after shooting and killing his ex-current girlfriend’s partner. Damien Coleman, 27, was killed in the incident, while his girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman who has not been identified, was shot in the left leg.