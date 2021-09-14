During an Afghanistan hearing, a Republican congressman asks him about Hunter Biden, and Blinken is perplexed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to respond to a line of questions concerning Hunter Biden from a Republican representative at his Monday testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania seemed bewildered when Blinken asked an apparently unrelated question: “A little off-topic here, but I think it’s interesting.” Was the FBI interview you had recently a deposition, and how long did it last?”

Blinken expressed regret and stated that he had no idea what Perry was talking about. “Are you claiming you haven’t had an FBI interview since taking office as Secretary of State?” Perry stated it once again.

Blinken came to a halt for a few moments, as though astonished. He answered, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about, but I’d be pleased to chat to you offline about it.”

Blinken, who was present virtually, was there to discuss the US departure from Afghanistan, and he looked taken aback by the substance of the topic.

“Did the State Department hand over documents connected to Hunter Biden, Burisma, and/or the Blue State Strategies Corporation to the FBI?” Following this exchange, Perry inquired.

Blinken noted that commenting on the State Department’s ongoing legal processes in a public forum would be inappropriate. Perry persisted, inquiring if Blinken had been questioned by the FBI since entering office as Secretary of State, to which Blinken again declined to respond.

The Chair of the Committee, Representative Gregory Meeks, interrupted Perry at this point to “remind the gentleman that the topic of this hearing is Afghanistan.”

Perry said, “Have you sought to modify any of your evidence from last year’s Senate probe involving this topic?” “I just assumed we should talk about something he should be intimately familiar with, Mr. Secretary,” Perry answered.

“The gentleman’s time has expired,” Meeks stated as he slammed the gavel.

