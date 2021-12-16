During an 80 mph police chase, a teen drug driver slammed into a doctor’s automobile.

A teen drug driver slammed into a doctor’s car, inflicting a terrible scar on his victim’s face.

Before getting behind the wheel of a Hyundai, Maajaren Senthooran had just bought and smoked some marijuana.

When the then-18-year-old noticed police, he “panicked” and drove at 80 mph through Bootle in an attempt to flee.

Meanwhile, Glynn Webb was driving home following a shift at Royal Liverpool Hospital treating A&E patients.

They met at Bootle, where the victim claimed that a split second may have meant the difference between life and death.

Senthooran, now 19, was released from Liverpool Crown Court today after a judge accepted his apology.

On Friday, January 22nd, police observed his Hyundai IX35 in Sefton Street at around 11.45pm.

When he turned onto Hawthorne Road and drove through a red light at 40 mph, an officer’s sirens went off.

According to prosecutor Peter Killen, Senthooran reached 80 mph on a 30 mph road before “nearly losing control.”

He drove at roughly 35 mph around a roundabout on Merton Road, causing a car to brake to prevent a collision, and then sped through another red light on Balliol Road.

As a police helicopter joined the 12-minute chase, the adolescent touched 70 mph in a 30 mph zone and drove past a give way intersection.

“He drove quite close to a police officer who was attempting to deploy a stop stick, swerving at the last second,” Mr Killen said.

Senthooran ran a red light while driving on the wrong side of the road, then hit a stop sign at the intersection of Brasenose and Balliol Roads before reaching Derby Road.

Mr Killen claimed he ran another red light before colliding with the doctor’s Volkswagen Golf, which “spun around.”

“The police detained the defendant who responded, ‘hey friend, you know in this left pocket I’ve got a bag of pot,'” the prosecution added.

Senthooran, who had a provisional license and was uninsured, had a bag of cannabis seized from him.

He was taken to the hospital, where a blood sample revealed THC levels of 2.5mg per litre of blood, the major psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The legal limit is two milligrams.

Mr. Webb's car was rear-ended.