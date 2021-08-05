During a woods search, a hidden smoke grenade was discovered.

Merseyside Police said they discovered the device during a check of land off Knowsley Lane, near a local wood, earlier today (Monday).

The smoke grenade, which has since been taken from the scene, was photographed by the force.

“Officers from Knowsley Community Policing Team undertook an open land search near Knowsley Lane, Knowsley,” the force wrote on social media.

“Officers conducted a thorough search and discovered a used smoke grenade, which was removed for safety reasons. Thank you to everyone who came up to us and said hello.”