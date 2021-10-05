During a wild shootout in New York, video shows bullets flying across the street.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) published video footage of a gunfight in the Bronx on Monday, which shows dozens of gunshots flying and many people fleeing for their lives.

According to authorities, the video shows two groups of persons exchanging gunshots on East 169th Street before 10 p.m. on September 16.

The black-and-white security film shows several gunman fire as the groups scatter hurriedly. One of the participants was observed fleeing the gunfire on the sidewalk, while others crawled for protection behind cars. The vast bulk of people bolted from the scene.

The footage appears to show the two groups firing across the street at one other, with at least eight persons seen on one side of the sidewalk among the mayhem. During the altercation, no one was wounded, according to authorities.

Officers believe they have a clear image of at least two of the suspects thanks to the camera, but they need the public’s help to identify the rest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA in Spanish (74782).

According to the NYPD’s weekly crime figures, there have been at least 40 shooting incidents and 13 “murders” in New York City’s five boroughs in the last week. At this time, there is no information on how many of these murders have resulted in convictions.

According to NBC New York, a recent rise in gun violence in the city has disproportionately harmed teens, with three 16-year-olds killed in shootings just last week. According to authorities, the number of fatally shot young victims in New York City has more than doubled since last year. In the year 2021, at least 16 teenagers have been killed.

For the first time in the state’s history, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency to fight gun violence in New York.

“According to recent statistics, more individuals are dying as a result of gun violence and crime than from COVIDâ€”this is a national issue, but someone needs to step up and confront it. This is a condensed version of the information.