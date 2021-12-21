During a White House tour, a man surprises his girlfriend by proposing to her.

When the man dropped down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend during a typical White House tour for a couple from Chicago, it transformed into a presidential-style engagement.

According to UPI, Michael Sayre said he had been seeing Jennifer Jafari for more than a year and was ready to take their relationship to the next level, so he took the plunge and proposed to her last Wednesday with the support of White House staff personnel.

“Everything has just been so smooth and uncomplicated since we met, like.” “I just found love really quickly and realized she was the girl I was looking for,” Sayre told the magazine.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Sayre considered proposing to Jafri during the Christmas season, but he eventually decided that the White House would be the ideal location for a proposal they would never forget.

“I was planning on proposing to Jennifer over the holidays, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m at The White House.'” Why don’t I give it a shot and see if I can make it work?’ Sayre remembers something.

Sayre then made contact with White House officials and devised a scheme behind Jafari’s back. Jocelyn and Wesley, his 9-year-old twins, were also in on the secret.

“The whole time, we were keeping the secret hidden.” “It was quite difficult,” Jocelyn explained.

The couple traveled to Washington, D.C. last week. Sayre proposed to her while they were in the White House’s family room.

“When he got down on one knee, I was like, ‘Oh my my, you’re doing this?’ ‘All right,’ Jafari said.

Sayre placed the ring onto Jafari’s finger, and the two of them were engaged in an instant.

Their mixed family, they hope, will become stronger as a result of their relationship. That’s why Sayre chose the White House’s family dining room as the ideal location for proposing to Jafari.

"The subject of that room is family," Sayre continued, "and they simply go through and speak about how families are different." "I just thought the idea was amazing because you have the family you're born into, the family you choose, and the family you make." Jafari is overjoyed with how things came out. She also complimented Sayre, stating, "He's just the best guy I've ever met." He is, after all." Candace, Jafari's 16-year-old daughter, was equally overjoyed with the proposal. "I was overjoyed.