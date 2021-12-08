During a welfare check, an officer shoots and kills 88-year-old Ronald Ehrich, who was armed.

During a routine welfare check, an officer in Florida shot and killed an 88-year-old man who charged at her with a weapon.

On Tuesday morning, about 7:30 a.m., the deputy came at the property in Riverview, Hillsborough County, to check on Ronald Ehrich’s well-being.

The elderly man’s neighbor had phoned the cops, concerned that he hadn’t been seen in a few days and that his house and garage doors had been left unlocked.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister stated in a statement that the deputy, Anastasia Castillo, had entered the house expecting to deal with a medical emergency and was “there to save a life.”

She entered through the open door and searched the two stories of the property, trying to notify Ehrich. She met Ehrich on the second level, who “displayed a pistol and threatened to shoot,” according to Chronister.

Castillo retreated down the hall and into a bedroom “as Ehrich cornered her” as she sought to persuade Ehrich to hand over the weapon and said she was there to help him.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, bodycam footage shows Ehrich yelling threats at the deputy he was about to fire.

“The deputy shot her [Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office] supplied pistol in fear of her life,” Chronister added.

Ehrich was pronounced dead in hospital after never firing his firearm.

Chronister remarked, “There is no other word to describe this other than tragic.” “This deputy went in with the intention of saving a life.” Castillo had been a member of the force since 2015 and had no prior history of using lethal force.

“She made every effort to deescalate the situation before being forced to fire her firearm for her own protection,” the sheriff added.

Ehrich was a single man with no criminal record. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation will look into if he had mental health issues and what caused him to charge at the officer.

According to the Times, Chronister added, “We will try to understand what led to this.” The incident occurred in a peaceful neighbourhood surrounded by golf courses.

“This is a horrible situation for both the deputy and the Sheriff’s Office.” This is a condensed version of the information.