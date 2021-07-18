During a week of clear skies and sunlight, Liverpool is poised to sizzle.

The heatwave is expected to last all week in Merseyside, with forecasts predicting sunshine and blue sky.

The temperature is predicted to reach 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest point of a five-day period that will see temperatures in the mid-20s.

Cloud cover isn’t expected until Thursday, and rains may not arrive until Saturday.

Even with some clouds breaking up the brightness, experts at the Met Office anticipate the temperature will stay around 25°C on Monday and Tuesday before increasing to 27°C on Wednesday and possibly 28°C on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be cloudier, but with a high of 26°C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with rain possible in Liverpool.

The weather is shaping up to be a dream start to the summer vacation for children across the region, and it comes as pandemic restrictions are slated to be lifted on Monday.

However, it comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of people across the UK, including many in Merseyside, are self-isolating due to an increase in Coronavirus diagnoses.

The beautiful weather this weekend has drawn large crowds to Merseyside’s beaches and parks.

These visitation have resulted in an increase in reports of missing youngsters, prompting authorities to advise parents and guardians to be careful.