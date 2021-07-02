During a visit to Wimbledon kitchens, the Duchess of Cambridge serves strawberry sweets.

The Duchess of Cambridge practiced her serving abilities at Wimbledon by preparing strawberry sweets at the All England Club following a round of tennis on the “iconic grounds.”

Kate, who is a patron of the All England Club (AELTC), came in SW19 on Friday wearing a dark blue and white spotted skirt and a white top and stopped to chat with passers-by.

In the first round of the men’s doubles, she witnessed British doubles champion Jamie Murray and his partner Bruno Soares face north American combo Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil on court 14.

The duchess was photographed laughing and smiling beside Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis star Tim Henman.

Following a wet start to the competition, the weather kept constant on the fifth day, and the trio was able to enjoy the sunshine on the court.

“After the tournament had to be cancelled last year, it’s fantastic to see fans and players back within these historic grounds,” read a tweet from the official Kensington Palace account.

Kate then went inside the grounds to one of the kitchens that had been utilized to make and distribute hot meals as part of the coronavirus pandemic response.

She was seen with a mountain of the world-famous strawberries while wearing a brown apron and a white and blue facemask and chatting with AELTC executive chef Adam Fargin.

Kate then put her abilities to use by assisting with the preparation of strawberry desserts, as well as other high tea delicacies such as egg sandwiches, for the Championships.

“It’s strange, I’ve always done this with a knife, but then you probably lose more of the strawberry,” Kate commented as she cored the strawberries with a spoon.

Following that, Kate went to the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she saw exhibits including a special exhibition commemorating the centennial of Centre Court.

She tried her hand at a painting of Andy Murray by Maggi Hambling, which she discussed with AELTC head of heritage Adam Chadwick.