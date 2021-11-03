During a visit to Liverpool University Hospitals, Jordan Henderson offers a message of “great strength” to NHS workers.

In a recent visit to Liverpool University Hospitals, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson informed NHS workers that they have shown “amazing strength” and explained why he founded the “Players Together” campaign.

At the onset of the pandemic, Henderson gathered the captains of every Premier League club to aid those fighting for us on the front lines of the NHS.

Clubs then raised cash on their own, which were subsequently distributed throughout the country.

Henderson described why he came up with the idea in the first place in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast. “On the telly, you could see how much trouble the NHS was going through,” he said.

“I wasn’t even sure whether there was enough PPE at first. Staff members were coming in unprotected, treating patients before returning home to their families.

“That was extremely disturbing when you were viewing it on television. It’s fantastic that all of the Premier League players have been able to raise so much money.

“Even when the pandemic is gone, the well-being and mental health of many of the employees will require special attention.

“I’m here to express my gratitude to all of you for what you’ve accomplished; I can only imagine how difficult it has been.”

In Liverpool, the Liverpool captain visited with NHS personnel to observe firsthand the impact of the donations raised.

He continued, ” “They’ve demonstrated incredible courage and talk of teamwork and everyone coming together, which I admire.

“Being able to support them and getting the necessary treatment that they require will be critical in the future.”