During a visit to Barcelona by pro-independence Catalans, Spain’s king was jeered.

Catalan independence supporters opposed a visit by Spain’s King Felipe VI to the region’s capital, Barcelona, as high-level efforts to defuse tensions there acquire new momentum.

The king was in Barcelona to help kick off the Mobile World Congress, a big international wireless trade show that starts on Monday.

Demonstrations against the monarch’s visits to Catalonia, who is a symbol of Madrid’s power and has criticized separatist movements, are widespread.

Despite their entrenched and aggressive attitudes, recent events have boosted the possibility that senior officials could find a way to compromise to some extent.

The number of people who showed up for the marches on Sunday was significantly lower than in previous years.

Pere Aragones, the Catalan regional president who favors Catalan independence, is scheduled to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Tuesday.

It will be their first meeting since Mr Aragones assumed the role of regional chief earlier this year.

The meetings take place exactly one week after Mr Sanchez’s government pardoned nine Catalan separatists who had been imprisoned for attempting to secede from Spain.

Mr Sanchez viewed the pardons as a goodwill gesture as he seeks a resolution on a problem that has plagued Spain for decades.

The separatist movement in Catalonia, which has the support of about half of the region’s 7.5 million citizens, seeks to create a republic for the affluent northeast corner of Spain.