During a virtual summit with Xi Jinping, Biden will discuss competition amid rising tensions with China.

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet virtually on Monday evening to discuss how to control competition between the two countries.

According to The Associated Press, Biden wants to underscore the need of the two countries determining boundaries in areas of growing conflict. Officials at the White House expect no major announcements to come out of the meeting and have low expectations.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement announcing the summit’s time and referring to the PRC. “Throughout, President Biden will be forthright and candid about the United States’ aims and priorities, as well as our concerns.” When White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for talks in Zurich, they agreed to hold the Biden-Xi virtual summit before the end of the year.

In a September phone discussion with Xi, Biden said that he would like to see him again, prompting the virtual encounter, according to the White House. When they were vice presidents, the two leaders spent a great deal of time together.

Because Xi hasn’t left China during the COVID outbreak, the virtual summit was proposed as the best available option for Jinping and Biden to talk about issues that have stressed the US-China relationship.

Since February, this will be the third meeting between the two leaders.

“We hope the United States and China will work together to make the leaders’ summit a success and return China-US relations to a sound and stable path,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

There has been plenty of stress in the relationship in recent months, as Biden has made it known that he finds Beijing’s activities problematic on a number of fronts.

The president has chastised China for human rights violations against ethnic minorities in northwest China, as well as for suppressing pro-democracy initiatives in Hong Kong and defying international pressure. This is a condensed version of the information.