During a video game rage, a father throws his 5-month-old daughter into the air and shakes her to death; he is sentenced.

In a flash of rage, a Pennsylvania man killed his infant daughter by shaking her and hurling her in the air while playing an online video game.

After being insulted by another player during a computer game, Zion Shockley, 22, of Chesco, admits shaking his 5-month-old daughter to death in 2018. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Shockley was sentenced to 31 to 62 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The event occurred on Feb. 10, 2018, while Shockley was visiting his grandparents in Coatesville with his young daughter.

Shockley was on a bed nearby, playing a “Call of Duty” game with his youngster. When a fellow gamer made a critical remark about his gaming abilities, he became upset. He then grabbed the infant, tossed her into the air, and forcefully shook her for nearly a minute.

The court heard that despite finding the kid unresponsive, Shockley did nothing to help her. After his grandfather entered the room and spotted the infant’s condition, emergency personnel were dispatched.

The baby was born with bleeding in her brain and eyes and died two days later at a hospital. Investigators discovered that a similar occurrence occurred six weeks before to the child’s death. After losing a video game, Shockley became enraged and shook his daughter for five minutes.

Despite Shockley’s initial denials of child abuse, investigators discovered that he shook the newborn on several occasions. He was charged with first-degree murder at first, but eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other offenses related to child abuse.

When Shockley pled guilty in court, the victim’s mother, Jacqueline Marie Baldwin, told him, “What you did is inexcusable.” “You took away a piece of my entire life,” Baldwin remarked. “I’m not sure how you manage to live with yourself.” “You used to be my best buddy, but now you’re a monster to me,” Baldwin continued, according to Daily Local.

During Shockley’s sentencing, his lawyer told the court, “My client has accepted responsibility, and perhaps it will bring closure to everyone involved.”