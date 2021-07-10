During a vicious homophobic attack in Liverpool City Centre, a gay guy worried he would die.

In the early hours of this morning, a suspected homophobic attack in Liverpool City Centre left a gay man battered and wounded.

A group of males accosted Aodhán Benson, 24, of Belfast, outside Tesco on Bold Street, hurling homophobic obscenities at him. Around 12.25 a.m. on Saturday morning, police arrived and transported him to the hospital.

He said to the ECHO: “I don’t want to be homosexual if this is what it means to be gay. If this is how my sexuality manifests itself, then I won’t be homosexual if you just leave me alone.

People who have been attacked by racists have stated that they will not allow hatred to triumph.

“Because I’m only 24 years old, what if it happens when I’m 34, 44, or 54?” How many times is it going to happen to me? Why are humans so awful, for example? It’s absolutely infuriating.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Liverpool Hope University graduate was sitting with pals at the top of Bold Street when a man approached them, he claims.

The man took issue with Aodhán’s calling him ‘love,’ according to Aodhán, who studied Spanish and French for a teaching certificate.

“He went, ‘Love, why would you say ‘love’?” he told the ECHO. Love is something only f*****s would say. And I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m a f*****.’ ‘You’re a what?’ he said. “I’m a f*****,” I said, “and I’m not embarrassed to say it.”

According to the graduate, he told the man to ‘f*** off.’

He said to the ECHO: “‘Don’t talk to me like that, you f***** c, you gay f** c***,’ he said. Then he punched me in the face. Now that I have to fully raise my hands, I strike him.

“As if I wasn’t going to stand there and take it. But then two of his pals showed there, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, I can’t strike all three of them.’

Aodhán, unable to fight back tears, said: “It was terrifying because I was thinking to myself, “Oh my gosh, what if I die?” when all three of them were hitting me.

“I know that seems theatrical, and I despise exaggerating things like that. The summary comes to a close.