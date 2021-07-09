During a trip to New York City, Barron Trump was photographed towering over his mother, Melania Trump.

In a rare public appearance in New York City on Wednesday, Barron Trump was snapped towering over his mother Melania Trump.

The 15-year-old strolled behind his 5-foot-11-inch mother as they exited Trump Tower, where they had been residing while in the city, according to images obtained by the New York Post.

The former first lady wore a black button-down top and white slacks with Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats for the event. Barron, on the other hand, was dressed in a dark long-sleeve T-shirt and blue pants.

According to the Daily Mail, Barron was also seen carrying his mother’s limited edition orange Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince bag, which cost $3,995 when it was released in 2008. Melania was seen wearing an even more expensive bag, a black Hermes Birkin bag that cost $11,000, according to the publication.

According to the New York Post, former President Donald Trump announced during a Republican gathering in North Carolina last month that his youngest son, who turned 15 in March, is now 6 feet and 7 inches tall.

When the photo of Barron towering over his mother went viral, it spawned a flurry of memes on social media.

One user tweeted, “Somebody has to stop Barron Trump before he levels up again.”

Some people seemed to think the adolescent could have a future in the NBA.

A Twitter user remarked, “Barron Trump in the NBA was not the next Trump twist I was expecting.”

“Every day, we grow closer and closer to the universe arc of professional basketball player Barron Trump, and I for one welcome it,” said another.

Others, on the other hand, were upset that photographs of Barron were being circulated online.

“Can you picture being an awkward, self-conscious adolescent who couldn’t leave a building without being photographed and judged? It’s quite cruel, in my opinion. One individual asked, “Can we just leave him alone and let him grow up?”

Another said, “God damn, just let this poor dude live his life.”

“To be honest, the poor kid appears to be unhappy.”

Since leaving the White House, Melania and her son have hardly been photographed.

“She has never loved press scrutiny and now despises it more more,” a source close to the former first lady told People. “She’ll do everything she can to avoid being photographed or interviewed,” says the source. She keeps a quiet profile and spends her time with her family.”

Melania Trump writes on social media from time to time, despite her absence from the spotlight in recent months.