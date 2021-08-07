During a trip to Chester Zoo, a “pushy” mother demanded that the woman move.

People have defended a woman who was furious after saying that a mother almost shoved her out of the way in order to observe the animals at Chester Zoo.

The woman stated she was staring at the animals at the jaguar enclosure when a group crowded around her, and one pushy mother begged her to move out of the way.

“I was really excited to see the jaguars, and amazingly enough, one sat right near where I was going, so I stopped right in front of the enclosure to observe it,” she added.

“I was probably there for about five seconds when everyone started to cluster around, and then this woman appeared out of nowhere and said, ‘Excuse me, coming through – I’ve got kids!’ obliquely meaning that I should move out of the way.

“I was taken aback and relocated right immediately, but in retrospect, I’m disappointed.”

The woman, who does not have children, felt that the mother and her children should not have pushed childless couples ahead, so she went to Mumsnet’s (AIBU) Am I Being Unreasonable? Cheshire Live reported that a thread was started to see what other members of the group thought.

“I don’t have children, but I have just as much right to stand in the front as anyone else, right?” she asked.

“I bought a ticket and barely stayed for a few seconds. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to get a decent look if everyone wait their turn.

“Am I being unreasonable to be irritated by this and to have the right to stand in front of the b****y for a few seconds if I want to?”

Several readers of The Washington Newsday have now spoken out in support of the woman and expressed their thoughts on how they would have handled the incident.

Paula McGuirk wrote on the Liverpool The Washington Newsday Facebook page, “I wouldn’t have relocated, I would have stated I’m old, might die before I got another chance!!”

“I would have told her to get lost,” Georgina Docherty claimed.

“I recall someone pushing in front of me in the stores, some little old lady simply stood in front of me,” Thomas Gilfoyle said.

