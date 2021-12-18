During a trip in the woods, a couple comes across a’mystery’ find.

A walker has disclosed a “mysterious” secret he discovered while walking with his girlfriend.

James Dillon shared his find in the middle of the woods near Lydiate’s Lollie’s Bridge on Facebook.

He said on a Facebook page for the village, ” “Lydiate’s Lolly’s Bridge has a hidden grotto in a tree. Without a doubt, it’s lovely, but who kidnapped Baby Jesus?” Indoor mixing is to be outlawed, according to two-week circuit breaker lockout plans. On Thursday, December 16, he and his girlfriend Kate Fuller, 37, were out walking when they came across a little nativity scene made out of toy dolls.

The Washington Newsday quoted James as saying: “My girlfriend, Kate, and I go out that way very frequently, especially since covid, and we take different paths across Lydiate because there’s so much farmland and a canal. There’s a bridge near Lollie’s Bridge on Southport Road, between Southport and Lydiate.

“A path runs down one side of the bridge, and it’s the only way to get onto the canal from the road. Because of the weather, it’s a really muddy route right now, and it’s practically impossible to go across; I actually slipped on it. She couldn’t stop laughing!” As we approached it, my girlfriend commented, “Isn’t that tree wonderful, it’s all hollowed,” and she was behind me, so I turned around to look at her, and as I turned around, I observed this bowl shape with a nativity scene in the hollow tree, which had half fallen.

“‘Wow, that’s great,’ I thought. I have no idea who did that; I haven’t a clue. I even posted it on the community page, but no one claimed responsibility. It’s a bit of a conundrum.

“Then there’s a disagreement over whether the baby Jesus should be there now or wait until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day because he’s gone. People wondered why the wise men were bringing the manger to Jesus if he wasn’t present, yet that’s where we are now.

“However, it’s extremely tough to locate..”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”