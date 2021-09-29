During a training session, a dog rescued from death row assists in the search for a lost Tibetan Terrier.

After assisting a heartbroken family in reuniting with their beloved pet, a dog that was rescued from death row has been nominated for an award.

Rico, six years old, was attending development training with his owner Rachel Rodgers when he used his newly acquired talents.

The Kokoni cross, who was originally from Portugal and was about to be put down, was being taught how to smell, and in this case he was sniffing for truffle oil.

However, his owner and other attendees could hear frightened shouts outside from people shouting “Henry” during the session.

Everyone raced out into the car park to find a family seeking for their Tibetan Terrier named Henry, who had gone missing in the Wrexham region, according to Rachel, a specialist Animal Behaviourist from Cheshire.

Despite the arrival of more family members to assist in the hunt, Henry remained missing.

His owners had previously contacted the Missing Dogs Team, and his picture and details had been posted on social media.

Unfortunately, because Henry was rehomed during lockdown, the family had not been able to update his microchip information, which added to their grief.

Rachel, who is also a dog trainer, had been teaching Rico pet trailing for months, despite the fact that they had not been able to attend any lessons owing to persistent constraints, and they had certainly never assisted in the case of a legitimately missing dog before.

However, the 31-year-old couldn’t keep silent and helpless as the event unfolded.

Rachel stuffed Rico into the boot of the family’s car, knowing that her dog would need a scent article belonging to Henry, but it wasn’t easy because it smelled like the whole family and their other Golden Retriever.

Rico sniffed around each of the three family members at the scene where Henry was last seen to help rule out any other possibilities.

“Pretty early on Rico indicated over a river twice but I couldn’t get across,” Rachel explained to TeamDogs about the search for Henry. It was too deep, and the rocks on the opposite side of the riverbed were encased in metal mesh, which I would never be able to scale.

“As a result, we had to take the long way around,” says the narrator.

