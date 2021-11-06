During a teenage climate rally in Glasgow, Greta Thunberg condemns Cop26 as a “failure.”

After marching through Glasgow on Friday in protest of fossil fuel investment and failing to address the climate problem, climate activist Greta Thunberg had some harsh words for world leaders.

Ms Thunberg, speaking to demonstrators, called the Cop26 summit, where countries are meeting to enhance ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a “failure” and a “public relations exercise.”

Thunberg went on to call the summit “a global north greenwash carnival, a two-week celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah.”

Thousands of protestors are expected to take to the streets in Glasgow, London, and other cities across the United Kingdom and around the world to demand action on climate change.

Around 50,000 people are scheduled to march through the city center of Glasgow, where the key UN session is taking place, as part of the Cop26 Coalition’s global day of action for climate justice.

Organizers announced that demonstrators will be on the streets of downtown London, as well as at 200 events around the UK and around the world.

However, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry said there is a greater sense of urgency and focus at the Cop26 talks than ever before, though he admitted to being “one of the frustrated” by the slow pace of climate action and warned that the conference would not “get the job done.”

The latest protests take place in the middle of the Cop26 summit, which has brought together roughly 120 world leaders in Glasgow to lay out their plans and pledge to reduce deforestation, phase out coal, stop supporting fossil fuels in other countries, and reduce methane emissions.

However, there is still a large gap between what countries have agreed to and what is required to avert global warming of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which the worst floods, droughts, storms, and rising seas will be seen as a result of climate change.

As a result, governments are under pressure to agree on a plan to raise ambition over the next decade, as well as provide financing for developing countries to deal with the crisis and finalize the last details of the global Paris Climate Agreement.

While the protests take place, negotiations at Cop26 continue. “The summary has come to an end.”