During a surge in shoplifting, thieves hit Bay Area stores and terrorize employees for the third day in a row.

On Sunday, a gang of dozens of burglars looted establishments in San Jose, California, and the Southland Mall in Hayward, California. It was the third day in a row that stores in the San Francisco Bay Area were smashed and looted.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a gang of suspects allegedly broke into the athletic gear retailer Lululemon in San Jose and stole items, according to police. No arrests were made, according to a police representative, who did not provide any other information.

A gang of people wielding hammers attacked the Sam’s Jewelers store at the Southland Mall in Hayward about an hour earlier, according to police. Witnesses stated the incident happened in two waves, with the first wave including 30-40 persons, according to a tweet from local news station KPIX reporter Da Lin. After the initial wave, a smaller group returned and allegedly continued to steal the business, according to another witness. As of press time, no arrests had been made.

The occurrences were comparable to recent robberies in the region, which included two robberies in as many days. On Saturday, police suspected that up to 80 persons were involved in a looting spree at a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California. According to authorities, three employees were beaten, and thieves allegedly made off with thousands of dollars in products.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the crime on Saturday, while hundreds more avoided authorities.

Meanwhile, Walnut Creek police advised local business owners to consider closing early as a result of the robbery.

“The Walnut Creek Police Department is aggressively watching intelligence that suggests the group of criminals that stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are planning similar action later today,” the department said on Twitter.

"This has not been confirmed," the warning added, "but out of an abundance of caution, we're notifying businesses and residents to be prepared." "Some businesses may contemplate closing early or taking other measures to protect themselves. At this point, no exact time or goal has been established."