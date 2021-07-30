During a struggle inside a flat, a man was stabbed in the back.

After a guy was stabbed in the back inside an apartment, police descended on a Wavertree street.

A stabbing was reported at an address on Wavertree Road in the early hours of today morning.

At around 4.20 a.m., a resident in the area stated he was awoken by the sound of sirens.

“All the sirens woke me up, and I could see blue flashing lights,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“When I looked out my window, I saw a swarm of police cars.

“I witnessed two or three persons being led out by the cops,” said the witness. The cops were in and gone in a matter of minutes.”

Several police cars, ambulances, and fire crews line the street, as cops come in and out of a property, according to video footage shot at the scene.

Merseyside Police said they were called after “an altercation” between three individuals who knew each other broke out at a residence.

According to a police spokesperson, a man was stabbed in the back with a knife during the incident.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

On suspicion of Section 18 Assault, two males, one from Scunthorpe and the other from Wavertree, were arrested.

Officers have taken them into custody and will question them.

Officers would remain in the area while conducting CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic investigations.

“We are in the very early stages of an investigation into an atrocious assault in Wavertree this morning, which left a man injured,” Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said.

“While our police were able to make two quick arrests, our investigations are still ongoing, so if you have any information, please come forward and share it with us.

“Not only for the victim and their family, but also for the criminal, a knife crime can have catastrophic effects. We will continue to take action as a Force to locate firearms and those who use them to terrorize and hurt our communities.”

Contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have any information on the incident. You can also dial 101 to get a quote. “The summary has come to an end.”