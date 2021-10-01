During a standoff in Pennsylvania, an ex-state trooper fatally shoots his father with a crossbow before killing himself.

On Wednesday night, Mount Joy Township police arrived to a home after receiving information that a person had been shot with a crossbow during a domestic dispute.

Wesley Frey Sr., 61, was found laying on the floor with an arrow in his chest by the responding officers. The police found his son, identified as 31-year-old Wesley Frey Jr., had shot his father before fleeing to the upstairs bedroom and barricading himself. After many fruitless attempts to contact Frey Jr., cops forced open the door and discovered him dead, according to Penn Live. The way in which he died was unknown.

A family member who had observed the incident had managed to exit the house and notify the cops, it was learned. Investigation revealed Frey Jr. had been a Pennsylvania State Police trooper for six months in 2018. He resigned on his own accord in September 2018.

Frey Sr., on the other hand, worked as a machinist at Micro Facture, a Mountville-based manufacturing business.

“Wes will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his love for racing, his skill with a lathe, and his great sense of humor that made working with him an honor,” the company said in a Facebook post.

Michael McDonald, a boyhood friend of Frey Sr., described the victim as a “gentle giant” who would “give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” according to Lancaster Online.

McDonald claimed that the Frey family took him to his first sprint car race when he was 10 years old, and that the two had become friends through excursions to speedways.

“There’s nothing like going to a racetrack and hearing the motors roar and smelling the gasoline. It’s almost an addiction; it really is,” McDonald told the outlet.

Frey Sr. was married to Jodi Frey. However, it wasn’t clear where she was when the incident took place.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.