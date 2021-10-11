During a stage mishap, a theater actor was crushed to death.

On Saturday, a Russian actor was crushed to death during a set change in one of Moscow’s most famous theaters.

The Bolshoi Theatre revealed on social media that Yevgeny Kulesh, 38, was performing in the opera Sadko. According to the BBC, using social media videos, he is believed to have gone in the incorrect direction while descending a ramp and become trapped beneath it. The actor was murdered by “a falling piece of decor,” according to first reports in Russian media. Some onlookers initially mistook the collision for a stage act, according to social media accounts.

“There was no time for singing. Only a few minutes had passed since the overture had ended “one penned

“Stop! Stop! Immediately summon an ambulance! There’s blood everywhere! “According to a witness reported by state-run channel Russia Today, someone shouted (RT).

Other performers were reportedly seen frantically waving their arms to encourage the staff to lift the construction off Kulesh, who has worked at the theater since 2002, according to local media.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Bolshoi Theatre said: “KULESH, EVGENIA SERGEEVICH (16.08.1983). We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. In addition, the time and location of the farewell will be reported.” The theater has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

Following the accident, theater officials quickly closed the curtains and called the act off, according to RT. Sadko’s performance on Sunday was also canceled due to the venue’s closure.

According to the network, forensics experts were sent to the theater, and the Russian Investigative Committee claimed it was investigating the incident.

Previous Misfortune

It wasn’t the first tragedy at the Bolshoi, unfortunately. Viktor Sedov, a seasoned violinist who had performed at the theater for over 40 years, died in July 2013 after falling into the orchestra pit.

A former ballet dancer at the theater was sentenced to six years in prison the same year after it was discovered that he orchestrated an acid attack on the company’s artistic director, Sergei Filin, outside his Moscow flat, badly impairing his eyesight. Pavel Dmitrichenko was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Filin by enlisting the help of a former criminal.

Dmitrichenko was released from prison in early 2016 and attempted to re-enter the workforce. This is a condensed version of the information.