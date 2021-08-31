During a sleepover at a friend’s house, a 13-year-old Missouri boy died of a drug overdose.

During a sleepover at a friend’s house in Missouri over the weekend, a 13-year-old boy died of a heroin overdose, and three adults at the residence were arrested in connection with the minor’s death, according to authorities.

On Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence in Washington’s 600 block of Seventh Street. Officers discovered the victim’s body in the bedroom of a 12-year-old acquaintance when they arrived.

According to the Associated Press, the 12-year-old told authorities that he and the victim discovered the drugs inside the residence and were experimenting with them.

Adults in the house last saw the 13-year-old awake at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The 12-year-old informed authorities that he and his friends had been playing video games until at least 1 a.m.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police Sgt. Steve Sitzes as saying, “The 12-year-old was displaying indicators of being under the influence of something.” “He was a little sluggish and out of sorts.”

Officers found numerous prescriptions and illegal narcotics inside the property after serving a search warrant. According to Sitzes, investigators discovered methamphetamine as well as capsules containing heroin or fentanyl.

Before publishing the victim’s name, police are waiting to hear from his relatives. An autopsy was scheduled to ascertain the cause of death.

Police detained the 12-year-old boy’s mother, stepfather, and a man renting a room in the home’s basement, and they may face narcotics possession charges. However, before charging them with the minor’s death, investigators may have to wait for toxicology results.

The 12-year-old kid and his 7-year-old sister have been placed in protective custody by police.

After their 1-year-old daughter died of a heroin overdose last week, a couple was arrested and charged with child neglect and third-degree murder.

The toddler was abandoned on her doorway, according to a relative, who then rushed the child to the hospital. She was unable to be saved. The father of the toddler had already been arrested for harming their 6-year-old son. According to authorities, the kid died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine consumption, as determined by a medical examiner.