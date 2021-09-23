During a sleepover, a girl, her best friend, and her family are killed, and the community rallies around the families.

A small English village has banded together to support the families of four people killed in a home in Killamarsh early Sunday. The offender was apprehended today, and the community has rallied around the families.

Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning in the town of Killamarsh, Derbyshire County, England, to check on the safety of a guy. Terri Harris, 35, her two children, Lacey Bennet, 11, and John Paul Bennet, 13, as well as Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, 11, were found dead inside the residence.

Gent was supposedly having a sleepover at the family’s home that night. She and her family are from Sheffield, which is a nearby town.

In a statement released Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary stated, “This has been an extremely tragic tragedy that has greatly touched the local community in Killamarsh, as well as Connie’s family and friends in Sheffield.” “Our thoughts are with them as well.”

The murder was believed to have been done by a family member, and police assured the public that there was no ongoing threat in the region. Detectives reported earlier today that Damien Bendall, 31, had been arrested and charged with four charges of murder.

Bendall, a Killamarsh resident, was discovered on the property on Sunday with self-inflicted minor injuries and was taken into custody by police until he was charged with the four murders this morning. According to The Telegraph, several reports said Bendall was dating Harris.

“The deaths of Terri, John Paul, Lacey, and Connie have had a profound impact on the whole Killamarsh community and beyond,” said Chief Constable Rachel Swann in a statement released today. All three children attended Sheffield’s Outwood Academy City.

In honor of the students, the children’s school stayed closed on Monday. The school released a public statement on Tuesday describing the young victims.

The message said, “Our hearts are shattered after this weekend’s tragic news.” “Lacey and Connie had only recently started secondary school with us, but they had already made a favorable impression on everyone they met. John Paul was a popular and courteous young man who was well-liked by his coworkers and had a close group of friends. It’s difficult to digest the information, but This is a condensed version of the information.