During a sexual encounter, a woman was arrested for breaking the sink in a restaurant.

According to police records, a lady in Florida was detained earlier this week after she and a companion destroyed a pub’s sink during a “intimate” moment.

The Smoking Gun said that Kathryn Trammel, 37, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing an estimated $500 worth of damage inside a lavatory at Seminole diner Irish 31 on Tuesday afternoon, citing an arrest document from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Trammel and her buddy had been asked to leave the bathroom by the establishment’s staff prior to the incident. When they exited, the sink was still “intact,” according to authorities. However, the couple returned to the bathroom when no one was around and left shortly after.

According to the affidavit, staff assessed the premises and determined that a “white bathroom sink had broken off of the wall and was damaged.”

There were no other individuals in the bathroom at the time, according to reports.

Trammel then claimed post-Miranda rights that the sink was broken as a result of her and her buddy becoming “intimate” — understood to mean intimate — inside the bathroom, but police noted she “did not offer an explanation for how the sink was damaged.”

Sly Yusuff, the owner of Irish 31, stated that he intended to pursue legal action.

Trammel was freed from the county jail on her own recognizance on Wednesday. It was unclear whether her acquaintance, who was not named in the affidavit but looked to be a man, was charged in connection with the incident.

Following their arrest last month, a man and woman in Florida were captured on camera engaging sexual activity inside a police car.

On Nov. 18, Yordan Alberto Noa and Summer Joy Watkins, both 24, were arrested and placed in the rear seat of a Florida Highway Patrol car after the former was stopped for driving with a suspended license.

The two were to be taken to a nearby Shell station in Naples, Florida, where they could “make arrangements to travel home,” according to police.

Watkins and Noa, on the other hand, participated in oral sex after being placed inside the truck. Noa also used his cellphone to capture the incident and FaceTime to communicate with a friend.

The two were eventually charged with lewd behavior and breach of peace in connection with the incident.