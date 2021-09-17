During a routine police check, a paedophile was discovered with horrific images of young girls.

Children as young as two years old were included in a paedophile’s twisted collection of indecent images.

Lee Bayliss found photographs of youngsters being mistreated by searching for terms like “13yo” [13-year-old] and “girl w***.”

Over the course of two years, the 49-year-old amassed a collection of more than 1,100 terrifying photos, which began shortly after he was sentenced to a community order for similar offenses.

The father of five transformed his house into a cocaine factory worth more than £1 million.

In 2018, a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) was granted at Gloucester Crown Court, prohibiting him from deleting any search history and requiring him to give over any internet-connected devices upon request.

Bayliss, of Sephton Drive, Ormskirk, attempted to conceal his vile habit by using virtual software, but it was discovered when Lancashire Constabulary officers paid him a call on August 6 last year.

“Police attended Mr Bayliss’ home address as part of routine surveillance of Mr Bayliss as a sexual offender,” prosecutor Peter Barr told Preston Crown Court.

“He let the officers in by opening the door.”

Bayliss then proceeded to hand over a number of devices, including an iPhone 6, an HP laptop, and an Android Zebra smartphone.

Police discovered an iPhone 4 on charge that had not been given over when they were there. Closer inspection revealed few apps and limited data, which Bayliss explained by saying it had been erased but he couldn’t recall when.

This alone was a breach of his SOPO, and further inquiry revealed that Bayliss had just connected to his wifi with an Apple Mac.

He denied having such a computer at first, but later admitted that it was in pieces and that he hadn’t used it. This deception was swiftly exposed, with virtual software being utilized to control the computer without leaving a trace.

Another breach of the SOPO revealed that the Android device’s Google data history had been “paused or wiped.”

“The defendant said he had not looked at pornography, and no traces were detected on any devices,” Mr Barr added.

“However, when authorities searched the Nokia, they discovered it had been used regularly to browse pornography, including some with questionable search items.

“Among them are ‘13yo,’ ‘teen,’ and ‘girl w***.’”

A total of 74 photographs were discovered by the cops. “The summary has come to an end.”