During a robbery in New Mexico, three police officers were shot, one of whom was critically injured.

During a heist in Albuquerque, New Mexico, three police officers were wounded, one of whom is in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

The officer in serious condition, according to Police Chief Harold Medina, was wounded in the chest right above his bulletproof vest. One of the other officers had a gunshot wound to the arm, while another was struck in the vest. When a fourth officer was hit by shrapnel or glass, he was injured.

According to police, two suspects are in custody, one of them is in a hospital after being shot. There was no more information about the suspects revealed.

Officers rushed an area near a coffee shop in a business zone on the city’s northeast side, closing highways and putting adjacent schools on lockdown. Early on, police acknowledged they were responding to a “serious incident” and described the scene as “dynamic” while they searched the surrounding neighborhood for a suspect, who was later found.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller described the situation as “terrible” and urged locals to come together in support of the police and their families.

“These cops risk their lives on every call, and their families never want to get the calls they are getting today,” he said. “We’re asking the entire community to support them.”

The route near the University of New Mexico Hospital, where the injured policemen were transferred, was also lined with police vehicles. Two of the officers, according to Medina, are having surgery.

The city has seen a record number of homicides this year, and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced this week that she would be reassigning extra state police officers to the state’s largest city in an effort to relieve some of the pressure.

Republican lawmakers have asked the Democratic governor to call a special legislative session to solve a “public emergency,” claiming that the state needs stricter criminal statutes and that repeat criminals should be kept behind bars.

Officials in Albuquerque noted recent tragedies, including a school shooting last week that killed a 13-year-old pupil. The city’s two senior police officers were killed in a brutal shooting nearly 16 years ago, according to the police chief. This is a condensed version of the information.