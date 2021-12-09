During a robbery, an Afghan refugee who assisted the US in the war was shot and killed.

On November 28, about 5 a.m., a robbery occurred in San Francisco. Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, a 31-year-old Uber driver, has been named as the victim.

Yusufi was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound while parked on Potrero Avenue near Cesar Chavez Street by officers.

Yusufi had previously worked as a translator for the US military in Afghanistan and was granted special visa status in 2018. He arrived in the United States with his wife and three children, all of whom received special immigration permits.

Mohammad Dawood Mommand, Yusufi’s brother, questioned how this could have happened after surviving the Afghan war.

Yusufi and a friend were working as Uber and Lyft drivers when a shooter demanded their wallets, according to him. According to his brother, Yusufi was shot because he was shaking during the heist.

“They say provide the wallet, everything,” he claimed to KRON4 News. His friend hands up everything, including his wallet and phone. My brother was driving the car.

“They shot him in the heart when he shook his body to deliver the wallet, then they escaped.”

Yusufi was regarded by friends and relatives as a gentle man who would help anyone, particularly other Afghan refugees.

There have been no arrests yet, and the San Francisco Police Department has asked anyone with knowledge on the event to contact them.

The San Francisco Police Department has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

For his family, a GoFundMe page has been set up. On the page, there is also a message for donors.

“Please join us in assisting Ahmad Fawad’s beloved family,” it says. Ahmad was shot and died while working in San Francisco during a botched armed robbery.

“Ahmad’s family is in severe need of our financial assistance because he is their main breadwinner.

“Ahmad’s family has no one to turn to for help. This family is in severe need of financial assistance right now.

“This occurrence has had a significant impact on Ahmad’s family. Ahmad had three children, the smallest of whom is seven months old and the oldest of whom is ten years old. Please assist this much-loved family. This is a condensed version of the information.