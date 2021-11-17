During a road rage incident, a man was repeatedly stabbed in front of his daughter.

A father was stabbed multiple times in front of his family during a road rage episode that almost ended in tragedy.

After an incident with another driver in Logan, Australia, Johnny Duncan, 25, received two knife wounds to the chest, one to the stomach, and a cut to the left arm, according to police.

Duncan’s partner Tiani Grant-Williams was present throughout the altercation on Tuesday afternoon, as was the couple’s 18-month-old daughter, she told 7 News Australia.

She claimed a medic told her that her companion was fortunate to be alive since the stabbing might have been much worse.

Hamish Jordan Conor Glasby, a 21-year-old man, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

“One of the chief nurses advised me that you need to tell him how lucky he is to be alive right now,” she said.

It could have turned out a lot worse. We’re quite fortunate that he’s still alive.” According to Grant-Williams, the attacker was tailgating her family on Loganlea Road on Tuesday afternoon, which led to the stabbing.

According to Grant-Williams, Duncan challenged the man, and the two men got into a fight, which led in the stabbing.

Duncan’s injuries were treated at the hospital, and she was able to drive him there.

Grant-Williams described the journey and the state of her boyfriend following the altercation.

He urged with her to “hurry up” during the drive.

She stated, ” “Half of his liver was protruding.

“He appeared to be about to pass out.

“I was stunned when he stumbled out of the car and fainted at the hospital.

Glasby, the accused man, allegedly fled the scene but eventually surrendered to the authorities.

On Wednesday, he appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court and was denied bail.

Logan had 238 assault offenses between October 17th and November 16th, according to the Queensland Police Service’s Online Crime Map.

In the last week, 52 of these offenses have occurred.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to the Queensland police agency for comment.

According to NBC News, a similar occurrence occurred earlier this month in South Carolina.

Following a tragic shooting during a road rage argument on Thursday, November 5th, two people were detained.

Authorities claimed the altercation happened on Interstate 26 on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.