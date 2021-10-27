During a residential raid, over 1,000 wraps of ‘cocaine and heroin’ were discovered.

During a raid on a property in Wirral, officers discovered over 1,000 wraps of ‘cocaine and heroin.’

On Saturday, October 23, Merseyside Police raided a residence on Warrington Street in Birkenhead.

Officers discovered almost 1,000 wraps of brown and white powder, thought to be heroin and cocaine, as well as cannabis and amphetamine, once inside.

Officers also discovered large amount of cash while executing the drugs warrant, which left a woman speechless.

On suspicion of cocaine possession with intent to provide, a 61-year-old male and a 50-year-old woman from Birkenhead were detained.

They were apprehended, but have subsequently been freed pending further investigation.

“Officers recovered over 1000 wraps of brown and white powder (believed to be heroin and cocaine), a smaller quantity of cannabis and amphetamine, and an amount of cash following the execution of a drugs warrant at a house in Warrington Street, Birkenhead, on October 23, 2021,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter @LivThe Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account for The Washington Newsday – for real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.