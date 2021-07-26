During a rescue, a cobra attacks a snake catcher in the face

.

As he attempted to free a venomous cobra from a car’s engine, a snake catcher was nearly bitten on the face.

On Friday, a 12-minute video shared on YouTube showed a large snake lurking under the engine of a car parked on the side of a major road in Maharashtra, western India. When the snake catcher uses a snake tong to remove the reptile, it tries to hit him in the face. However, the nonchalant snake catcher casually places the snake in a bag with his bare hand.

The snake catcher can be heard in the video warning onlookers that cobras are highly dangerous but do not bite unless they are damaged or provoked. He advises people not to kill snakes and instead to report them to local authorities or snake rescues who may help them be rescued and released back into the wild safely. The snake catcher releases the snake at the end of the video.

“Hey, this was just another day in my life filled with dramatic rescues. I hope you enjoy it. The animals were released back into the wild,” read the caption on the YouTube video.

With over 85,000 views, the video has gone viral. Several individuals praised the snake catcher for his “excellent work,” while others advised him to be more cautious when saving snakes.

“When rescuing snakes or other dangerous animals, please wear a helmet. One person wrote, “Please don’t take any chances.”

Another individual said, “Catch snakes cautiously because they can still bite from inside the sack that you were carrying with your bare hands.”

Cobras are one of India’s four highly venomous snake species, and they are responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths. The Spectacled cobra, Monocled cobra, Caspian cobra, Andaman cobra, and King cobra are the five cobra species found in India.

An 11-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister died earlier this year after being bitten by a venomous snake at their house in Odisha, India’s easternmost state. The snake catchers rescued the snake that was seen slithering in the bedroom.