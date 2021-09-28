During a reptile-infested river cruise, a 13-foot-long crocodile bites an elderly man, who is hospitalized.

While on an adventure cruise in Australia’s Northern Territory, a 60-year-old man was viciously bitten by a 13-foot-long crocodile.

According to local media, the event occurred Monday as the man was on a tourist boat along the Adelaide River. After St John Ambulance received a report regarding an elderly man with injuries to his arm and hand, paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they discovered the man bleeding profusely and witnesses attempting to manage it with a “pressure bandage,” according to NT News.

After then, the victim was transported to Palmerston Hospital for emergency surgery.

“My understanding is that a male there was on some type of cruise… and somehow ended up getting his hand bitten by what appears to be a three- or four-meter crocodile,” said Craig Garraway, operations manager for St John Ambulance NT.

Crocodiles and other reptiles are known to be abundant in the river where the incident occurred. It’s famous for its crocodile-jumping cruises, in which the creatures are tempted out of the water with food.

According to ABC News, NT Police Senior Sergeant Richard Howie said, “Police are still to speak to this individual to identify the circumstances, the location, and the nature of the injury.”

“We need to gather further information so that we can pass it on to NT Parks and Wildlife, who will investigate the event and determine what action is necessary.”

The recent attack, according to Howie, serves as a reminder of the hazards that exist surrounding the Top End’s waterways.

“There is always the possibility of something going wrong. We know there are a lot of crocodiles in our waterways,” he remarked. “Anyone out on the lake should be extremely mindful of their surroundings and, of course, stay safe.”

A “concerned” member of the public also called an inspector with NT WorkSafe, the administrative and regulatory arm of the Northern Territory Work Health Authority, about the event.

According to News.com.au, “NT WorkSafe reminds all Territory businesses that it is a responsibility to notify us of any significant injuries that occur in the workplace.”

“While there are no special crocodile rules, crocodiles are an apex predator and a well-known threat for all firms operating in their habitat in the Top End.”

