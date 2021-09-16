During a radio interview, Roger Stone was served with a lawsuit filed by the Capitol Riots.

For his suspected role in the January 6 capital rioting, ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone was served legal papers live on the air during a radio interview.

Stone was interrupted while answering a question about Trump’s run for president in 2024 during an appearance on the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor, shared the radio audio on Twitter. “Hold for a second, I have a process server at my front door preparing to serve me in the current lawsuit,” Stone said in the video.

Stone added, “Alright, I was just served in the January 6th lawsuit—live, right here on your radio show.” “This is a huge stack of papers, which is helpful because we’re out of toilet paper.”

Shortly after Stone was served, Filipkowski posted an anonymous screenshot of what appears to be a statement from Stone.

“This morning, I was served with a frivolous, groundless, and unjustified harassment lawsuit filed against President Trump and me. Lawfare! Go to StoneDefenseFund.com to help me fight these left-wing vultures,” Stone said.

Stone’s website is intended to raise funds for him and his family in the face of what he deems “a new unsubstantiated fabrication” about his claimed role in the Capitol insurgency.

On August 26, the United States Capitol Police filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Stone, and a number of individuals and “violent extremist groups,” including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. According to court records, the defendants “conspired to prevent Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory through the use of force, intimidation, and threats.”

Their acts were also in violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act, which protects people from political violence, intimidation, and other regulations.

Although Stone was not personally involved in any of the attacks, he had several interactions with the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys the night before and the following day.