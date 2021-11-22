During a protest, videos show police using Tasers and pepper spray on Texas high school students.

Several recordings showing police officers deploying a taser and pepper spray on kids during a student-led protest at a high school in Little Elm, Texas, have gone viral after the policemen were spotted using them. During the event, police made four arrests.

The demonstration occurred in response to a student’s reported sexual assault.

“Students at Little Elm High School planned a student demonstration inside the campus this morning, which caused some students to conduct in a way that caused a considerable disturbance,” the Little Elm Independent School District (ISD) said in a statement released Friday. “For attacking Little Elm Police officers, four juvenile students were detained.” “Officials from Little Elm ISD and the Little Elm Police Department collaborated to secure the scene to guarantee the safety of everyone on campus,” the district said. According to Dallas-based television station WFAA, the demonstration was planned because students believed their complaints about an alleged sexual assault at the school were ignored by administration.

Students said that a fellow student was suspended from school after making allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The rally, according to the Little Elm ISD statement, “was a result of a social media post the day prior that provided erroneous information about an incident that occurred a month ago.” According to reports, the social media post in question comes from Facebook. In that article, an adolescent girl alleges that she was the subject of several sexual assaults and harassment on her school bus over the period of a month.

According to a student who talked to Fox News, the demonstration began peacefully but quickly got increasingly tumultuous when students arrived at the principal’s office.

Students videotaped the ensuing encounter with police and shared it on social media. The officers use pepper spray on a student before deploying a taser on him, according to the recordings. Police officers were allegedly assaulted by the four teenagers who were apprehended.

Pepper spray was used on many pupils, according to a student who spoke to local TV station KDFW. A reporter for the station, Peyton Yager, shared video of the encounter on Twitter.

During a campus demonstration, four students were arrested in Little Elm. This is a condensed version of the information.