During a police raid in Birkenhead, a sword, cash, and phones were seized.

When police raided residences in Birkenhead yesterday, they seized a sword among other goods.

Officers raided homes on Newling Street yesterday (Thursday) after receiving multiple complaints about drug dealing and use in the neighborhood.

Large sums of money, mobile phones, drugs, and related paraphernalia were seized from one residence, along with the sword.

READ MORE: Body recovered in bushes near stores by a’man on a bike’

Officers made a number of arrests and took the suspects into custody to question them.

Yesterday, photos from the operation were released on the Wirral Police Facebook page.

“Officers from the Wirral Targeted Team conducted simultaneous Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at addresses today on Newling Street, Birkenhead, as a result of ongoing reports of drug dealing and drug use at the location,” according to the post.

“A number of arrests were made when large amounts of cash, mobile phones, drugs, paraphernalia, and a sword were recovered from the address. The suspects were transferred to a holding cell where they would be questioned about the crimes.”

“Drug sales can wreak havoc on communities while also fueling criminal activity. We will continue to employ a variety of strategies to combat criminal activity in the community.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101, 999 in an emergency, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerpolCC on Twitter, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.